Extensive Damage To Crosslake Businesses Due To Fire

Five businesses in Crosslake were heavily damaged early Friday morning when a fire broke out in the Pineberry Plaza building causing extensive smoke damage.

According to Crosslake fire chief, Chip Lohmiller, the fire started in the basement on the east side and spread throughout the building which is located on County Road 66. pineberry plaza houses the crossfire nutrition club, Nordic Haus, Lake Luxe Beauty Bar, Pine View Auto Sales, and the Northern Minnesota Railroad Heritage Museum.

“We really don’t have any estimations yet, because of the investigations continuing,” said Brenda Steidler, owner of Crossfire Nutrition Club, one of the affected businesses. “If it is a total rebuild, obviously that could be months. So as far as myself, I know with the Crossfire, I probably will set up somewhere temporary. I’m not sure on all the details on that yet, but I really want to support my people and my clients and I’m just keeping a really positive attitude on this.”

No one was injured in the fire and it is currently being investigated by the state fire marshal.