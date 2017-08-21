Everything You Need To Know About The Solar Eclipse

We’re just hours away from the first total solar eclipse that will be viewed in the continental United States since 1918.

While the Lakeland News viewing area will not see totality during the eclipse, much of Minnesota will be able to see at least 80% of the eclipse.

For the Lakeland News viewing area, you can expect the eclipse to begin at 11:42 a.m. That’s when the moon will first be visible in touching the edges of the sun.

At 1:02 p.m., you can expect maximum eclipse in the area. Again, approximately 80% of the eclipse.

The solar eclipse should end by 2:22 p.m. throughout the Lakeland News viewing area.

Despite not seeing totality, experts warn that you will still want to wear protective wear, as looking right into the eclipse with the naked eye could harm your eyesight.

The line of totality for the eclipse runs through the states of Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

While this is the first total solar eclipse to be visible in the continental United States in 99 years, you won’t have to wait long for the next one. The next total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024.