Everything Expo Being Held Next Week In Brainerd

AJ Feldman
Apr. 5 2018
The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Hubbard Radio is once again hosting one of the region’s largest trade shows next week. On Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14, the doors to Brainerd’s Essentia Health Sports Center will open to over 150 local business exhibitors. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The two-day event welcomes over 4,000 visitors each year. The entry fee is $4 per adult; those 12 and younger can attend for free.

Along with learning more about area businesses, all visitors will be encouraged to download the Lakes Proud app and gain points for Lakes Proud swag by checking in at exhibitors’ booths and posting photos on Snapchat.

Lakeland PBS will be at the expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday with Curious George. Bring the family and take a photo with Curious George for free and meet members of Lakeland PBS and Lakeland News.

You can find more information at http://business.explorebrainerdlakes.com/events/details/2018-brainerd-lakes-everything-expo-71210.

