Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Evergreen Youth & Family Services Talks Suicide Prevention

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 1 2018
Leave a Comment

The Minnesota Department of Health and the Evergreen Youth And Family Services in Bemidji are wrapping up Mental Health Awareness Month with a free suicide prevention class.

Lakeland News was not allowed to film the class in order to protect the privacy of some the participants, but organizers tells us the goal is to help people recognize the signs and shows them how to intervene. Officials say most people thinking about suicide will drop hints. The biggest thing is to not be afraid to ask the question.

Kelly Brevig, the Evergreen Suicide Educational Services Coordinator, says, “When you are with someone that you think might be suicidal, it’s really important to ask them, ‘are you feeling suicidal?’ and it’s a scary question to ask, but we have to ask it and knowing what to do with that information is really important as well. We have a lot of resources in our community that are able to help. One of the best resources we have is our mobile crisis team, that by calling 800-422-0045, folks can be connected with someone from mobile crisis that can come to the home or come to the workplace.”

Evergreen has been working on many programs to help with mental health in the community. Currently, the Headwaters Alliance For Suicide Prevention is coming up with a community suicide prevention plan. They will also host a “Run, Walk, Skate” event in September to bring awareness. Another way they are helping out is by reaching out to teens in Beltrami County.

Gary Russell, the Evergreen Shelter Program Director, says “Kelly meets with every 9th grade student in Beltrami County to talk about – it’s called Gatekeeper training – so they learn how to identify in their peers if their peers are significantly depressed or show signs of depression, and if their peers ever have high-risk signs of suicide, they teach the peers what to do and how to respond or what kind of intervention to do, and usually that involves connecting them with a caring adult.”

To learn more about suicide prevention resources in Beltrami County, click here.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Salmonella Cases Linked To Chicken Distributed By Ruby’s Pantry

MDH Warns Of Fake Calls Claiming To Be The Health Department

Ten Minnesota Illnesses Linked To National Romaine Lettuce E. Coli Outbreak

Grand Rapids Brings Awareness To Mental Health For May

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

Latest Story

Salmonella Cases Linked To Chicken Distributed By Ruby’s Pantry

Health officials say at least four cases of salmonella infections in Minnesota and Wisconsin are linked to chicken distributed at Ruby’s
Posted on Jun. 1 2018

Latest Stories

Salmonella Cases Linked To Chicken Distributed By Ruby's Pantry

Posted on Jun. 1 2018

Bemidji Softball Makes State For First Time In School History

Posted on Jun. 1 2018

In Focus: The Edge Brings Art & Theater To Bigfork Community

Posted on Jun. 1 2018

Crow Wing County AIS Decontamination Stations Open For Season

Posted on Jun. 1 2018

Fifteenth Annual Lake Friendly Awards Ceremony Takes Place in Brainerd

Posted on Jun. 1 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.