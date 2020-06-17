Lakeland PBS

Even with More Testing, MN Sees Further Decline in COVID-19 Cases

Lakeland News — Jun. 16 2020

Despite increases in testing, COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, 197 new cases were reported – that’s the lowest one-day total since April 19th when 1,232 tests were administered. The state conducted 6,494 tests on Monday, which is more than five times as many tests conducted when Minnesota had a case count this low.

The only new cases reported in the Lakeland viewing area were in Todd County, where two cases were reported. Health officials also announced nine new deaths today, including a person between the ages of 80 and 89 from Crow Wing County. Seven of the nine deaths today were from long-term care or assisted living facilities.

357 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, four more than yesterday. But 185 of those hospitalized are in intensive care. That’s one less than yesterday and the lowest since May 9th.

There are a total of 1,053 people in ICU in Minnesota right now, with COVID-19 patients representing 17% of that total.

