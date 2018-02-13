Essentia Health Sees Success With New E-Visits

Essentia Health launched a new electronic visit system last month and has already seen over 700 patients. Instead of going to the doctor’s office, you can now use E-Visit to get a diagnosis from Essentia Health professionals right at home.

Using the online form, you can fill out symptoms for over 20 common health conditions such as cold, flu, pinkeye, bladder infections and minor skin conditions. Then, you will receive a prescription or treatment plan within an hour. The E-Visit also allows you to attach photos if the condition calls for it and is available for patients over the age of two. However, for some patients, the E-Visit is no the best option and the responding physician will instead refer the patient to get proper care.

In the video below, Essentia Health Physician Assistant Melisa Palmer (one of those responding to E-Visits) explains why she thinks the program is beneficial and has taken off so quickly.