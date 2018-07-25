Essentia Health Offering Sports Physicals

Essentia Health Pediatrics and Family Medicine teams are hosting sports physical nights for student athletes going into seventh through twelfth grades this fall.

These examinations are being offered at the Essentia Health St. Joseph-Baxter Clinic and are required for students who plan to play sports through Brainerd schools in the fall. The exams are being held with a doctor in either the Pediatric Department or the Family Practice Department.

“It gives us the opportunity to not only get them ready for their sports, but also a full Well Child exam with the sports physical. So included in that is going to be mental health screening, reviewing their immunizations and getting them caught up on any immunizations they might need, doing a hearing and vision, and a full physical exam,” explained Doctor Jane Winter, Pediatrician at Essentia Health in Baxter. “Making sure that they’re healthy to play sports.”

The exams are being held Thursday, July 26 and Thursday, August 2 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. During these times a dietitian and sports trainer will also be available to answer questions regarding healthy eating or any injuries that might happen during the sporting activity.

“Sports physicals are a good time for us to pick up on any family history or personal history or exam findings that might put that athlete at risk for any sort of medical issue while they’re participating in a sport. So we want to make sure that they’re healthy enough to play that sport that they’re interested in, without any risk,” Dr. Winter added.

These sports physicals are by appointment and can be scheduled by calling 218-828-7100.