Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health Laying Off 900 Workers

Nathan Green — May. 22 2020

Essentia Health is laying off 900 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, to make up for lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. Essentia leadership made that announcement on Thursday, citing operational losses totaling nearly $100 million since March due to declines in patient volumes.

55% of those losing their jobs work in the Duluth-Superior Area, and fewer than 10% are located in Brainerd. Additionally, there are currently 850 Essentia colleagues on administrative leave with benefits though July 31st, with the intention of being called back to work as needed.

Nathan Green

