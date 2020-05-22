Essentia Health Laying Off 900 Workers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Essentia Health is laying off 900 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, to make up for lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. Essentia leadership made that announcement on Thursday, citing operational losses totaling nearly $100 million since March due to declines in patient volumes.

55% of those losing their jobs work in the Duluth-Superior Area, and fewer than 10% are located in Brainerd. Additionally, there are currently 850 Essentia colleagues on administrative leave with benefits though July 31st, with the intention of being called back to work as needed.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today