Essentia Health Laying Off 900 Workers
Essentia Health is laying off 900 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, to make up for lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. Essentia leadership made that announcement on Thursday, citing operational losses totaling nearly $100 million since March due to declines in patient volumes.
55% of those losing their jobs work in the Duluth-Superior Area, and fewer than 10% are located in Brainerd. Additionally, there are currently 850 Essentia colleagues on administrative leave with benefits though July 31st, with the intention of being called back to work as needed.
