Essentia Health in Brainerd Offers More COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-ins

More walk-in availability for the COVID-19 vaccine is being offered at Essentia Health.

According to the release, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic will accept walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on a limited basis on the following dates:

Saturday, May 1, from 9 AM to noon. During this time, the Moderna vaccine will be offered.

Saturday, May 8, from 9 AM to 1 PM. During this time, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be offered.

Walk-ins will be accepted for first or second shots. You do not need to be a patient of Essentia Health.

