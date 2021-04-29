Essentia Health in Brainerd Offers More COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-ins
More walk-in availability for the COVID-19 vaccine is being offered at Essentia Health.
According to the release, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic will accept walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on a limited basis on the following dates:
- Saturday, May 1, from 9 AM to noon. During this time, the Moderna vaccine will be offered.
- Saturday, May 8, from 9 AM to 1 PM. During this time, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be offered.
Walk-ins will be accepted for first or second shots. You do not need to be a patient of Essentia Health.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.