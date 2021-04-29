Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health in Brainerd Offers More COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-ins

Nick UrsiniApr. 29 2021

More walk-in availability for the COVID-19 vaccine is being offered at Essentia Health.

According to the release, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic will accept walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on a limited basis on the following dates:

  • Saturday, May 1, from 9 AM to noon. During this time, the Moderna vaccine will be offered.
  • Saturday, May 8, from 9 AM to 1 PM. During this time, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be offered.

Walk-ins will be accepted for first or second shots. You do not need to be a patient of Essentia Health.

