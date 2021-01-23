Essentia Health Hosts Zoom Call Updating Public on Vaccinations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The one-hour long call from Essentia Health on Friday featured five health care providers who outlined the plan to start vaccinating people 65 and older.

“We’ll be using a randomization process to notify those who meet that 65-year criteria,” said Essentia Health Pharmacy Operations Manager Roseann Hines. “Also continue to actively partner with our community outreach team.”

The main way to communicate with its patients is through “MyChart.”

“We will ask you to fill out a form and when it is your turn to receive the vaccination through our prioritization groups, you will receive a scheduling ticket,” said Essentia Health Chief Medical Information Officer Sarah Manney.

You can learn more information by clicking here.

