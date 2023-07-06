Essentia Health Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Staples Clinic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Essentia Health recently made its first substantial step last week in a new partnership with the Staples community by holding the groundbreaking ceremony of their new clinic.

“It’s a lot of fun thinking about providing care here at the new building,” said Essentia Health Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Chris Metz. “It’s very exciting, we’re excited to be back in Staples.”

This new clinic promises several amenities to the Staples community like a pharmacy, as well as several other specialty treatment options.

“We’ll have orthopedic care here, cardiology care, oncology care, OB/GYN, urology, general surgery,” explained Essentia Health Ambulatory Operations Vice President Sandy Zutz-Wiczek.

“We plan on having rehabilitation here, physical therapy, occupational therapy for those patients that need that service as well,” added Dr. Metz.

Essentia Health hopes that the construction of this new facility will continue the long-lasting relationship between the organization and the Staples community.

“We have been serving this community for well over 45 years, and this was an opportunity to build a larger clinic that offered both family medicine as well as a lot more specialty care, too,” said Zutz-Wiczek.

“Having two medical facilities basically bookending our community, you know, top of the line and eager to serve the people,” said Staples Mayor Ron Murray. “I don’t know what else you could ask for.”

The new clinic is set to finish construction in 2024, with Essentia hoping it to be fully operational by next spring.

