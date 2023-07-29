Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health Enters Merger Agreement with Marshfield Clinic Health System

Lakeland News — Jul. 29 2023

Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced Thursday that the two providers have entered into an agreement to form a new integrated regional health system that will serve rural and mid-urban communities across four states.

The agreement is the latest step in the process that keeps the organizations on track to come together formally by the end of this year pending regulatory approval. The two health care providers say that together, they expect to elevate the level of care across Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

In a release from Essentia Health, it says that the new regional system will bring greater access to primary, specialty, and hospital care through a diverse network of 3,800 providers and 150 sites of care, including 25 hospitals.

The integration agreement was preceded by the signing of a memorandum of understanding in October of last year.

