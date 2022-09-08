Essentia Health Breaks Ground on New Clinic And Pharmacy in Deerwood

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In early February, Essentia Health approved the construction of a new clinic and pharmacy within the Deerwood community. After lots of planning, the new Essentia Health clinic and pharmacy in Deerwood broke ground today.

The $5 million, 6,500-square-foot clinic, and 700-square-foot pharmacy will be located at the intersection of Minnesota Highways 210 and 6, at the site of the former Thoroughbred Carpets.

Bringing primary health care to local communities is important, as some of these communities can be upwards of 40 miles away from their nearest facility, and can make it inconvenient to take a trip to the doctor.

To make things even more time efficient and patient friendly, one unique feature at the clinic will be a drive-thru option. The new clinic will also offer local residents primary care and with a wide variety of specialty care services, treatments, and procedures.

The official estimated completion date is the first weekend of May, assuming everything will go according to plan.

