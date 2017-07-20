Essentia Health Adds New Board Member
The Board of Directors at Essentia Health has announced that Mark Ronnei will be leading the Essentia Health-St.Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd and the surrounding clinics.
Ronnei is a long-time community member who has been serving Grand View Lodge for the past 39 years as a civic and business leader.
St.Joseph’s discovered Ronnei had cancer 28 years ago and he views this opportunity as a way to give back.
His wife Pat also has ties to Essentia as she is serving as a registered nurse in their intensive care unit.
When looking for new board members the team at Essentia looks for candidates who will contribute to making a healthy difference in people’s lives in the area.
The Essentia Health-Central Board Chair, Chuck Albrecht, is confident that Ronnei will do just that for the community of Brainerd.
