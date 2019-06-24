Lakeland PBS
Engelking Appointed District Court Judge In The Seventh Judicial District

Jun. 24 2019

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan filled the open spot in the seventh judicial district vacancy today. Matthew Engelking was appointed District Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District and will be replacing the Honorable Frederick L. Grunke.

Engelking is a senior attorney in the Stearns County Attorney’s Office, where his caseload primarily consists of child abuse, sexual assault, and jury trial experience in a wide variety of matters.

Governor Walz is confident and shows trust in what Engelking’s abilities, “his professional experience demonstrates his ability to see a case from every angle, and I have no doubt that Matthew will serve the people of the Seventh Judicial District well,” said Walz.

“This is not always easy work, but Matthew shows a deep compassion for children and families and a commitment to finding justice for all Minnesotans,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan.

Engelking will be district court judge in Becker, Benton, Clay, Douglas, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Stearns, Todd, and Wadena Counties. He received his B.A. from Evangel University and his J.D. from Regent University School of Law.

Chaz Mootz

