Energy Efficient Animal Care Facility Coming Soon

With the flip of a switch, solar panels were activated at the Paws & Claws Rescue and Resort in Hackensack.

The new facility will separate itself from others by being energy efficient starting with a 40 kilowatt solar system.

“We have LED lighting throughout the both of the buildings,” said Paws & Claws Rescue & Resort Founder Betty Thomas. “We have a very sophisticated HVAC system that will mean very healthy air for our people who enter our doors and also for all of the animals.”

A solar activation ceremony was held and guests went on a tour of the nearly completed building.

“We will try to have about 20 animals in our facility at one time,” said Paws & Claws Rescue & Resort Executive Director Jim Clark. “And based on research we believe that we could adopt as many as 500 animals.”

The 13,000 square foot state of the art facility will have plenty of room to care for homeless and temporary animals.

“They’ll understand even more how significant this is to have a facility that can operate in a sustainable way that will allow us to thrive in a rural area in Minnesota,” said Clark.

Saving energy equals saving money so more time can be spent on services for the animals.

“Animals do complete our family and there’s a number of animals that are homeless they need to find their forever homes and we hope to provide that opportunity,” said Thomas.