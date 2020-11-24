Lakeland PBS

Enbridge Line 3 Gets Authorization from Minnesota Public Utilities Commission

Nick UrsiniNov. 24 2020

Enbridge is one step away from receiving authorization to replace Line 3 after approval from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission today.

The MPUC’s authorization to construct the pipeline follows yesterday’s final federal permits and authorization from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It is the latest in a series of approvals for the project, moving Line 3 closer to the start of construction. With this authorization from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, just one final permit is needed for approval, a final storm water permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

According to a release, Enbridge says the pipeline replacement project is an essential maintenance project that will better protect Minnesota communities and the environment. Enbridge also claims the project will provide economic benefits for counties, small businesses, and Native American communities, as well as construction jobs.

Nick Ursini

