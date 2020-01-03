Lakeland PBS

Enbridge Energy Donates Fire Truck To Federal Dam Fire Department

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 3 2020

Enbridge Energy has donated a 2019 Dodge Ram grass rig fire truck to the Federal Dam Fire Department that will further assist them with wild land fires and any medical responses that they receive in the community.

Enbridge offers a number of grants that can be applied for as long as they fall under the topics of safety, community and environment. This is how the Federal Dam Fire Department was able to receive their new truck as a donation from the company.

“We’re looking at safety programs and programs to support surrounding communities, we’ve done food shelf donations for Cass Lake, we did that one a few months ago, and we’ve spent over $1 million in the Indigenous communities through Canada and the U.S. so far,” said Diane Osceola, Enbridge Energy Leech Lake Tribal Liaison. “So, we want to be a good neighbor and help as much as we can and expand the safety and well-being of our communities and the tribal folks that we all work with.”

The fire department covers a 87.6 mile radius, and with the donation of a new truck, the fire department team will have an additional resource to better serve their community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Wojo’s Rodeo Donates To Sanford Health Foundation

Environmental Review: No Serious Impacts to Lake Superior From Line 3 Pipeline

Line 3 Protestors Block Entrance to Enbridge Facility in Clearbrook

Bemidji Jaycees Donate More Than $10,000 To Local Organizations

Latest Stories

Bemidji Family Welcomes First Baby Born in The New Year At Sanford Hospital

Posted on Jan. 3 2020

Golden Apple: Brainerd High School Offers Up To $20,000 in Scholarships To Students

Posted on Jan. 2 2020

41st Annual International Eelpout Festival Canceled

Posted on Jan. 2 2020

Bemidji Police Asking For Help In Locating Missing Person

Posted on Jan. 2 2020

No One Injured in Early Morning House Fire in Bemidji Township

Posted on Jan. 2 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.