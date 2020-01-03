Enbridge Energy Donates Fire Truck To Federal Dam Fire Department

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Enbridge Energy has donated a 2019 Dodge Ram grass rig fire truck to the Federal Dam Fire Department that will further assist them with wild land fires and any medical responses that they receive in the community.

Enbridge offers a number of grants that can be applied for as long as they fall under the topics of safety, community and environment. This is how the Federal Dam Fire Department was able to receive their new truck as a donation from the company.

“We’re looking at safety programs and programs to support surrounding communities, we’ve done food shelf donations for Cass Lake, we did that one a few months ago, and we’ve spent over $1 million in the Indigenous communities through Canada and the U.S. so far,” said Diane Osceola, Enbridge Energy Leech Lake Tribal Liaison. “So, we want to be a good neighbor and help as much as we can and expand the safety and well-being of our communities and the tribal folks that we all work with.”

The fire department covers a 87.6 mile radius, and with the donation of a new truck, the fire department team will have an additional resource to better serve their community.

