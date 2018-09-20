Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Emily Care N’ Share Cafe Gives Back In A Big Way

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 19 2018
Leave a Comment

An organization in the small town of Emily gives back to the surrounding community in a big way. The Emily Care N’ Share Cafe has been serving and delivering weekly donation-based dinners for over ten years.

“This is a great bunch of people, and they cook like you wouldn’t believe,” said Tracie Bonner, who is the Certified Food Manager at Emily Care N’ Share.

The Care N’ Share Cafe serves dinner for their community every Wednesday evening and started when the Wesleyan Church began serving a weekly meal for their members.

“The women that runs the food shelf here in Emily came over and asked us if we could open up to the community,” said Gordy Huff, Care N’ Share Board Chairman.

The Care N’ Share is completely volunteer run from the people cooking and serving the meals to the drivers who deliver the dinners to the surrounding communities.

“Saw it in the paper they needed a volunteer, and I walked in and they said, ‘Would you like to do the coffee?’ Well, I’ve been doing the coffee and the drinks ever since,” said Alice Haglund, who has been volunteering for over eight years.

“These volunteers are showing up week after week after week, and it’s amazing to me that we have a great area around here,” added Bonner.

The meals vary week to week and are always filling and nutritious. Tonight, the Care N’ Share served taco salad with refried beans, homemade tortilla chips, and a variety of salads finished with apple crisp. The food is sourced from Second Harvest in Grand Rapids and is bought through donations.

“They are a food bank that gets the food that is donated to them from several of the larger companies and food chains, and then they give it to people like us and the food shelves at a reduced rate,” explained Huff.

Though a filling, delicious meal is a highlight, most people’s favorite part of the Care N’ Share is coming together every week.

“People get out and they talk to each other and they make friends and find out a few things,” added Haglund. “It makes a nice gathering.”

“You have people from Hilltop and Pequot Lakes and Crosslake, and we all come together – we work together – for a good cause,” said Huff.

The Care N’ Share is hosting their annual major fundraiser on Saturday, October 6. For more information on the event, visit their Facebook page.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Partners with Bridges of Hope to Build a Self-Healing Community

City Of Emily Celebrates Completion Of Reconstruction Projects

Downtown Brainerd Gets Some Color with a Giant Mural

Hometown Turnaround Aims to Revitalize Two Local Communities

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

TracyJones said

Worst decision Emily city council ever made has caused major damage to local bus... Read More

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

Latest Story

Public Asked For Help In Locating Suspicious Couple Seen Around Bemidji

A post going around on social media has everyone on high alert in the Bemidji area. The first instance of suspicious activity happened Sunday
Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Latest Stories

Public Asked For Help In Locating Suspicious Couple Seen Around Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

United Way Of Bemidji Launches Fall Campaign With Chili Cook-Off

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Chilly Morning Apple Oatmeal

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Bemidji State Could See Two Alums on the Minnesota Wild This Season

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

New Policing Agreement Reached Between Mille Lacs Reservation And County

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.