Lakeland PBS

Electronic Monitoring Law Allows Cameras in Long-Term Care Facilities

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 6 2020

Due to the Elder Care and Vulnerable Adult Protection Act of 2019 that was passed at the beginning of the year, families who have loved ones in long-term care facilities can put a camera in their room.

This new electronic monitoring law in Minnesota mandates that long-term care facilities must inform residents of their ability to install a camera in a patient’s room. The patient must consent and the facility is given a 14-day grace period to obtain knowledge of the camera.

If a resident wishes to use electronic monitoring, consent forms must be filled out according to the terms and conditions the resident falls under.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

MN Legislature To Pass COVID-19 Workers Compensation Bill

New Application Guidelines For MN Unemployment Benefits

22 Deaths in the State Due to COVID-19

Minnesota Reports One More Death From COVID-19

Latest Stories

MnDOT Announces Road and Bridge Projects For 2020 Season

Posted on Apr. 7 2020

BSU Hockey Forward Aaron Miller Returning For a Fifth Year

Posted on Apr. 7 2020

Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks Could Possibly Host NHL GAmes

Posted on Apr. 7 2020

Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center President Stepping Down

Posted on Apr. 7 2020

Camp Ripley Will Begin Its Controlled Burn Program Despite COVID-19 Concerns

Posted on Apr. 7 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.