Electronic Monitoring Law Allows Cameras in Long-Term Care Facilities

Due to the Elder Care and Vulnerable Adult Protection Act of 2019 that was passed at the beginning of the year, families who have loved ones in long-term care facilities can put a camera in their room.

This new electronic monitoring law in Minnesota mandates that long-term care facilities must inform residents of their ability to install a camera in a patient’s room. The patient must consent and the facility is given a 14-day grace period to obtain knowledge of the camera.

If a resident wishes to use electronic monitoring, consent forms must be filled out according to the terms and conditions the resident falls under.

