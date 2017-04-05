DONATE

Eighty-Seven-Year-Old Man Dies In Fatal Crash

Haydee Clotter
Apr. 5 2017
One person is dead and another is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a car accident, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Arvin Ernest Dahl, 87, of Middle River, Minnesota was driving a 2011 Buick Lucerne when he struck a 2010 Mack Tractor driven by David Mark Loe.

The Lucerne was west on 190th St. NE and stopped at the stop sign and the Tractor was going north on U.S. Highway 59. After the Buick failed to yield right of way to the Mack it struck the semi. The Buick was pushed into the east ditch of U.S. Highway 59.

Arvin Ernest Dahl died from his injuries and his passenger Marvel Lenora Dahl suffered  life threatening injuries and was transported to the Sanford Medical Center.

Loe had no injuries.

The incident happened on April 4 at 8:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 59 south of milepost 362 in North Township in Pennington County.

