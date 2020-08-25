Lakeland PBS

Eight New Deaths from COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Tuesday

Betsy Melin — Aug. 25 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 414 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths from the virus today. There are currently 312 people hospitalized because of the virus, up two from yesterday. 137 of those hospitalized are in ICU, which is also up two from yesterday.

The 414 new cases came from 8,858 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.6%. Health officials say the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate remains at 4.9%, the same as last Monday. The goal is to keep that average below 5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 16 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami County – 4
  • Clearwater County – 1
  • Crow Wing County – 1
  • Itasca County – 5
  • Mahnomen County – 1
  • Mille Lacs County – 2
  • Polk County -1
  • Roseau County – 1

