Eelpout Festival Moves Forward In Walker

Josh Peterson
Nov. 10 2017
With a brisk winter wind and the first layer of ice starting to form on Leech Lake, people around Walker or starting to think the Eelpout Festival. However, the town of Walker almost lost their winter festival to Bemidji. But due to a tight timeline and after much discussion, Eelpout will remain where it all began.

One of the factors that kept Eelpout in Walker was a new established partnership with the areas resorts and hotels. When it was announced that the festival would stay in Walker, many businesses, and community members breathed a sigh of relief. At the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, they are excited to move forward.

While the 2018 International Eelpout Festival may have the same feel, it hopes to incorporate new activities and more community involvement. Possible plans for the Eelpout include adding hockey to the list of activities, but the first step for organizers will be a meeting made up of community members to discuss the future and function of the festival.

With an early ice already forming on the lake, Eelpout organziers are looking forward to another successful event.

The 38th Annual International Eelpout Festival will be held February 22-25.

