Lakeland PBS

Education Minnesota Reports Teacher Shortage During COVID-19

Betsy Melin — Feb. 12 2021

One of the many professions that has had to adjust the most due to COVID-19 restrictions is teaching. Teachers have had to switch between in-person and distance learning for almost a year now, and this has had an effect on the number of teachers available.

According to Denise Specht, the president of the Education Minnesota union, which represents over 70,000 educators and professionals in the state, some teachers are leaving due to stress, anxiety, low pay, and workload issues. She says those leaving the most are those in their first five years of teaching.

Less teachers leads to larger class sizes for Minnesota students.

