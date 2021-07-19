Eckles Township Fire Now 100% Contained

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The wildlife fire that was reported on July 13, in Eckles Township near Bemidji is now 100% contained. As of July 19th, the MNICS Team A transitioned command of the fire back to the Bemidji Area Forestry Office.

Over the weekend, crews focused on mopping up hot spots near the fire perimeter and made sure all hot spots were extinguished before the fire was turned over to the local DNR. Fire crews used equipment and hoses to extinguish hot spots and an excavator to restore land that was impacted by fire suppression efforts.

Burning restrictions are still in effect for Beltrami county and Radar Road remains closed to non-essential travel.

Featured Image Courtesy of MNICS Team A Radar Fire Information

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today