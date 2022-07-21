East Gull Lake Camp Confidence Lions Club Kicks Off with Charter Night

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There’s a new Lions club set up in the Brainerd Lakes Area for a unique purpose.

The recently established East Gull Lake Camp Confidence Lions Club, a part of District 5M9, is a specialty club that is catered to people with disabilities.

“A person in the community had wanted to bring this type of programming for our campers, our local campers that could join a club and be part of something, [give] back to the community, and so that’s that why we brought the Lions Club to the East Gull Lake Camp Confidence Lions Club,” said Amynda Hadfield, Camp Confidence President.

The event on Saturday was a charter night to celebrate and support the creation of a new club.

“It’s a special event that we host to put on and invite other Lions clubs to come and give us support to get started, so that we can gather donations and have an account in order to serve the community and do things that we need to do to get started,” explained Hadfield.

Lions Club International is the biggest service organization in the world with over 1.4 million Lions spread across 200 countries. The Lions are well known for many traditions they hold, the best known probably being their pancake breakfasts, and while those traditions will remain, Camp Confidence will look to implement new things like classroom experiences to teach members life skills, as well as food drives to give back to the community.

