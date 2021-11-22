Drug Investigation Leads to Arrest in Backus
Several items of drug activity, paraphernalia, and drug sales were located and seized inside a residence during a search warrant in Backus on Saturday.
According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, on November 20 investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Backus. According to the release, several items, including approximately 26.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, were seized.
61-year old Scott Orth of Backus was arrested at the residence. According to the release, formal charges relating to first-degree controlled substance sales and possession are pending.
