Drug Bust Leads To Four Arrests In Crow Wing County

Four people were arrested Wednesday after a Crow Wing County Corrections Officer stopped to make a probation check.

According to a release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office the probation check was at a residence on the 4600 block of Cinosam Road.

Investigators from the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID) were at the residence to assist Crow Wing County Community Corrections on a probation check. During the check, a number of subjects were located in the residence and arrested for a variety of offenses.

One of the suspects, Jared Kiefer, 24, Breckenridge, did run from the residence. He was later located by assisting officers and a K-9. Jaredin was arrested without incident. He was arrested for fleeing, giving a false name, and warrant.

LADID was assisted on scene by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Nisswa Police Department and the Brainerd Police Department.

Others who were arrested include:

Brooke Kieffer, age 41, Brainerd MN

-Probation Violation and 5th Degree Drug Possession

Madison Auvil, age 20, Baxter MN

-5th Degree Drug Possession

Ryan Beach, age 40, Brainerd MN

-5th Degree Drug Possession and Probation Violation