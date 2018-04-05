Drug Bust Leads To Four Arrests In Crow Wing County
Four people were arrested Wednesday after a Crow Wing County Corrections Officer stopped to make a probation check.
According to a release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office the probation check was at a residence on the 4600 block of Cinosam Road.
Investigators from the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID) were at the residence to assist Crow Wing County Community Corrections on a probation check. During the check, a number of subjects were located in the residence and arrested for a variety of offenses.
One of the suspects, Jared Kiefer, 24, Breckenridge, did run from the residence. He was later located by assisting officers and a K-9. Jaredin was arrested without incident. He was arrested for fleeing, giving a false name, and warrant.
LADID was assisted on scene by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Nisswa Police Department and the Brainerd Police Department.
Others who were arrested include:
Brooke Kieffer, age 41, Brainerd MN
-Probation Violation and 5th Degree Drug Possession
Madison Auvil, age 20, Baxter MN
-5th Degree Drug Possession
Ryan Beach, age 40, Brainerd MN
-5th Degree Drug Possession and Probation Violation
