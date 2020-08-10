Driver Suspected to Be Under the Influence After One-Vehicle Accident in Motley

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A driver sustained minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 210 in Motley. Alcohol is believed to have been involved.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on August 9th at approximately 2:46 a.m., their office received a report of a one-vehicle accident in Motley. 34-year-old Dugan Dunbar of Pierz was traveling south on Highway 10 when he drove through a highway median hitting a sign, then crossed the northbound lane and came to rest in a ditch. Dunbar was transported to Staples Hospital with minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Staples Police Department, Motley First Response Team, and Staples Ambulance.

