Driver in Memorial Day Hit-and-Run Fatality Near Waskish Identified

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The driver in a hit-and-run fatality that happened on Memorial Day about three miles south of Waskish in Beltrami County has been identified.

The crash happened on May 31 on Highway 72. On June 1, the victim was identified as 58-year-old Shaun Allen O’Malley of Kelliher.

Earlier this month, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office released photos and requested the public’s help in identifying a suspect. The Minnesota State Patrol and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received numerous tips and assistance and the driver has now been identified. The vehicle that was used in the crash has also been recovered.

The case is still under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. The individual is not being named pending formal charges.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today