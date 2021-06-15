Lakeland PBS

Driver in Memorial Day Hit-and-Run Fatality Near Waskish Identified

Lakeland News — Jun. 15 2021

The driver in a hit-and-run fatality that happened on Memorial Day about three miles south of Waskish in Beltrami County has been identified.

The crash happened on May 31 on Highway 72. On June 1, the victim was identified as 58-year-old Shaun Allen O’Malley of Kelliher.

Earlier this month, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office released photos and requested the public’s help in identifying a suspect. The Minnesota State Patrol and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received numerous tips and assistance and the driver has now been identified. The vehicle that was used in the crash has also been recovered.

The case is still under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. The individual is not being named pending formal charges.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Police: Vehicle Plows Into Minnesota Protesters, Killing One

One Dead in Single Vehicle Bemidji Crash

GoFundMe Started to Help Family of Grand Rapids Crash Victim

Three People Injured in Three-Vehicle Brainerd Crash

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.