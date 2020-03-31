Lakeland PBS

Driver Falls Asleep at the Wheel in One-Vehicle Accident in Cushing

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 30 2020

56 year-old Ray Thompson of Staples fell asleep behind the wheel and drove his vehicle off the road into a shallow pond.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on March 30th, at approximately 6:35 a.m., their office received a report of a one-vehicle accident on Highway 10 near Azure Road, three miles northwest of Cushing, MN in Cushing Township. The vehicle went into a shallow pond and became submerged in three feet of water. Thompson was transported to Lakewood Hospital by the Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Scandia Valley Fire Department, Scandia Valley First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

