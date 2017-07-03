DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Driver Dies In High Speed Race At BIR

Clayton Castle
Jul. 3 2017
Leave a Comment

A 70-year-old man passed away on Sunday afternoon after he crashed at high speeds during a race at the Brainerd International Raceway.

Mel Shaw, 70 of New Jersey, died after slamming into the wall at Turn 3 during a Sports Car Club of America race shortly after 2:00 P.M. on Sunday.

Shaw’s vehicle left the track after hitting the wall.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Deputies and North Ambulance Service were called to the scene at 2:22 P.M. involving a fatal crash with a race participant.

Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Four Injured In Single Car Crash In Aitkin County

Northwoods Adventure: Watercross Racing In Brainerd

Bemidji Man Injured In Hubbard County Crash

Two Men Face Multiple Charges Following An Attempted Burglary

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Kristi said

How about instead of stating as your headline he wasn't wearing his seatbelt....... Read More

Latest Story

Twins Legend Rod Carew Returns To Minnesota After Heart Surgery

Hall of Fame baseball player and Twins legend Rod Carew will return to Minnesota today for the first time since undergoing a heart and kidney
Posted on Jul. 3 2017

Latest Stories

Twins Legend Rod Carew Returns To Minnesota After Heart Surgery

Posted on Jul. 3 2017

Bemidji City Council To Consider Pedestrian Crosswalk

Posted on Jul. 3 2017

Four Injured In Single Car Crash In Aitkin County

Posted on Jul. 3 2017

Minnesota's Largest Rodeo Takes Over Park Rapids This Weekend

Posted on Jul. 1 2017

Northern Heat 13U Team Looks For Success At Home This Weekend

Posted on Jul. 1 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.