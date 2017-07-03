Driver Dies In High Speed Race At BIR
A 70-year-old man passed away on Sunday afternoon after he crashed at high speeds during a race at the Brainerd International Raceway.
Mel Shaw, 70 of New Jersey, died after slamming into the wall at Turn 3 during a Sports Car Club of America race shortly after 2:00 P.M. on Sunday.
Shaw’s vehicle left the track after hitting the wall.
Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Deputies and North Ambulance Service were called to the scene at 2:22 P.M. involving a fatal crash with a race participant.
Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The incident remains under investigation.
