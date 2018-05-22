Driver Crashes Car Into Light Pole Near Sanford Center

A man suspected of stealing a car in Bemidji’s Nymore neighborhood Monday was injured after driving the vehicle into a light pole near the Sanford Center.

Bemidji Police officials say the vehicle was stolen and headed southbound on Central Ave. when it crossed First St. and entered the roundabout near the far southwest corner of the Sanford Center parking lot. The suspect then exited the vehicle and got away on foot but was injured. He was apprehended a short time later.

No other injuries were reported.