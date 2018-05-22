Driver Crashes Car Into Light Pole Near Sanford Center
A man suspected of stealing a car in Bemidji’s Nymore neighborhood Monday was injured after driving the vehicle into a light pole near the Sanford Center.
Bemidji Police officials say the vehicle was stolen and headed southbound on Central Ave. when it crossed First St. and entered the roundabout near the far southwest corner of the Sanford Center parking lot. The suspect then exited the vehicle and got away on foot but was injured. He was apprehended a short time later.
No other injuries were reported.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More
HERBAL FORMULA Diagnosed last June after almost a year of many, many speciali... Read More
Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More
I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More