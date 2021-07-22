Drilling Fluid Used in Line 3 Construction Released Near Solway

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Enbridge Energy says a small amount of drilling mud reached the surface during a horizontal directional drill near Solway Tuesday for its Line 3 project.

Enbridge says after identifying the inadvertent return, the drilling operation was immediately shut down, and crews followed the procedure for managing containment and cleanup of material as specified in project permits. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were also notified. Enbridge states the mud was contained on land and cleanup of the affected area was completed under the supervision of trained environmental inspectors and third-party agency monitors.

The MPCA terms the release of drilling mud to be a non-toxic release. They also say drilling mud includes bentonite clay, water, and a gum additive called Sandmaster that is approved by their water certification and is more commonly used as a food additive.

Enbridge says the Line 3 project is 70% complete in Minnesota and on track to be in service by the fourth quarter of this year.

