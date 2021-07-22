Lakeland PBS

Drilling Fluid Used in Line 3 Construction Released Near Solway

Lakeland News — Jul. 21 2021

Enbridge Energy says a small amount of drilling mud reached the surface during a horizontal directional drill near Solway Tuesday for its Line 3 project.

Enbridge says after identifying the inadvertent return, the drilling operation was immediately shut down, and crews followed the procedure for managing containment and cleanup of material as specified in project permits. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were also notified. Enbridge states the mud was contained on land and cleanup of the affected area was completed under the supervision of trained environmental inspectors and third-party agency monitors.

The MPCA terms the release of drilling mud to be a non-toxic release. They also say drilling mud includes bentonite clay, water, and a gum additive called Sandmaster that is approved by their water certification and is more commonly used as a food additive.

Enbridge says the Line 3 project is 70% complete in Minnesota and on track to be in service by the fourth quarter of this year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Drought Conditions and Heavy Equipment Creates Increased Risk of Wildfires

Smoke from Canadian Wildfires Leads to Poor Air Quality in Minnesota

Water Protectors Hold Press Conference to Address Line 3 Construction

Update: Air Quality Alert Issued for Northern and Central Minnesota

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.