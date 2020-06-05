Dr. Albrecht Named New Chief Medical Officer at Lakewood Health System

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Dr. Christine Albrecht has been named the new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Lakewood Health System according to officials with the Staples based health group.

She takes over the role from Dr. John Halfen, who will be stepping down after being Lakewood’s CMO since 2009. Dr. Halfen will continue to see patients and will remain the Medical Director of Lakewood Care Center, Lakewood Home Health and Central Todd County Care Center, as well as co-director of Lakewood Reflections.

A family practice physician, Dr. Albrecht has been providing full-spectrum care at Lakewood since 2006. Originally from Pierz, MN, she attended medical school at the University of Minnesota – Duluth and Minneapolis.

