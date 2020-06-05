Lakeland PBS

Dr. Albrecht Named New Chief Medical Officer at Lakewood Health System

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 5 2020

Dr. Christine Albrecht has been named the new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Lakewood Health System according to officials with the Staples based health group.

She takes over the role from Dr. John Halfen, who will be stepping down after being Lakewood’s CMO since 2009. Dr. Halfen will continue to see patients and will remain the Medical Director of Lakewood Care Center, Lakewood Home Health and Central Todd County Care Center, as well as co-director of Lakewood Reflections.

A family practice physician, Dr. Albrecht has been providing full-spectrum care at Lakewood since 2006. Originally from Pierz, MN, she attended medical school at the University of Minnesota – Duluth and Minneapolis.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Lakewood Health System’s Eagle Bend Clinic to Reopen on June 1

Brainerd Business Leaders Holding Conference on Reopening the Area

Lakewood Health System Confirms Three Positive Tests for Coronavirus

Driver Falls Asleep at the Wheel in One-Vehicle Accident in Cushing

Latest Stories

Former Minnesota Indian Education Association Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Public Funds

Posted on Jun. 5 2020

Roseau's Helgeson Commits to Quinnipiac

Posted on Jun. 5 2020

Bemidji Restaurants and Bars Happy to Offer Outdoor Dining

Posted on Jun. 4 2020

Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Still on This Year with Changes Planned

Posted on Jun. 4 2020

Crossing Arts Alliance Offering Art Supplies and Kits to the Public

Posted on Jun. 4 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.