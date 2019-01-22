Dozens Brave Cold For 3rd Annual Bemidji Women’s March

Dozens of people braved the cold this weekend to take in the Bemidji Women’s March.

Organizers of the Bemidji Women’s March say the movement stands for a lot of things, but above all, it stands for the inclusion, safety, and celebration of all people. The Bemidji Women’s March coincided with the national movement. This year, the route started at the Beaux Arts Ballroom at Bemidji State University, then went to Paul and Babe and back.

Pam Lemm, a member of the Bemidji Women’s March Committee, says, “The support for this march today has been tremendous. We’ve had a wonderful committee working together, a very diverse committee and the friendships and the relationships that we’ve been forming for the past three years of women’s marches are amazing.”

The 2019 Bemidji Women’s March was co-sponsored by the American Indian Resource Center, BSU Psychology department and BSU Social Work department.