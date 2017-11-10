DONATE

Douglas County Man Airlifted After Farm Accident

Josh Peterson
Nov. 10 2017
After being pinned in a corn picker for an hour on Thursday, a Douglas County man was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center.

According to the release, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and was told about a farming accident that was near Miltona.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found a man with his arm trapped in the corn picker. The man was alert and conscious.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving a farm tractor with a pull-behind corn picker. The man had stopped to clear something from the picker when his arm became trapped.

The Miltona Fire Department was able to free the man’s arm, which was trapped for about an hour.

LifeLink III then flew the man to North Memorial for further treatment.

