Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Dollar General Opens In Deerwood

Anthony Scott
Jan. 29 2019
Leave a Comment

Next to their fire department, Deerwood residents will now notice a Dollar General store that has recently opened its doors to customers. Dollar General’s newest store located at 23726 Serpent Road in Deerwood is now open.

Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening on Saturday, February 2nd at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said, “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to ten people, depending on the need.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

One Family May Lose Their Medicare Plan Over An Address Mistake

Kathy Moore Receives John Yourd Pillar Award

Lakeland PBS Opens Doors For Annual Holiday Open House

Lakeland PBS Holding Holiday Open House In Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Charles C said

So this guy has a gun, fights with the officers and even as they repeatedly ask... Read More

Animkii Dewe'igan said

Thank you to all officials involved for making video public. My heart is broken... Read More

Great Job said

Completely justified he asked that animal to stop continuously. And when you de... Read More

Hell. Yea said

They can talk all they want but this can happen to anyone... Read More

Latest Story

In Business: “Ooh La La Mobile Pet Spa” Brings Groomer To You

“My favorite part is probably just being able to make the animals look good and feel good and being in a nice, comfortable, low-stress
Posted on Jan. 29 2019

Latest Stories

In Business: "Ooh La La Mobile Pet Spa" Brings Groomer To You

Posted on Jan. 29 2019

Expected Extreme Temperatures Could Be Life Threatening

Posted on Jan. 28 2019

5.2 Pound Northern Pike Wins Brainerd Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Posted on Jan. 28 2019

Updated (9:30 p.m.) School Closures

Posted on Jan. 28 2019

Brainerd High School Seniors Receive Triple "A" Award

Posted on Jan. 28 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.