Dollar General Opens In Deerwood

Next to their fire department, Deerwood residents will now notice a Dollar General store that has recently opened its doors to customers. Dollar General’s newest store located at 23726 Serpent Road in Deerwood is now open.

Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening on Saturday, February 2nd at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said, “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to ten people, depending on the need.