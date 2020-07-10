Dollar General in Bemidji Now Open

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dollar General has opened a new store location in Bemidji where shoppers will find many necessities available for purchase.

The store opened on June 25th and will be open every day of the week from 8 AM to 10 PM. Customers can expect to find items like groceries, school supplies, and decorative items, and the store also offers digital coupons through their app.

The store is fully staffed, but they are still looking to hire employees willing to travel to their Blackduck and Walker locations.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today