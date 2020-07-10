Lakeland PBS

Dollar General in Bemidji Now Open

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 10 2020

Dollar General has opened a new store location in Bemidji where shoppers will find many necessities available for purchase.

The store opened on June 25th and will be open every day of the week from 8 AM to 10 PM. Customers can expect to find items like groceries, school supplies, and decorative items, and the store also offers digital coupons through their app.

The store is fully staffed, but they are still looking to hire employees willing to travel to their Blackduck and Walker locations.

