Doctor in Onamia Dies in Hit-and-Run Crash While Walking Her Dogs
A longtime doctor in Onamia has died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking her dogs near her home yesterday afternoon.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Cathy Donovan died at the scene of the hit-and-run crash along Highway 169. One of the dogs she was walking also died while the other survived.
Authorities do not have a description of the vehicle involved in the collision at this time and are seeking the public’s help. The vehicle will likely have heavy front-end damage.
Anyone who knows anything about this hit-and-run fatal collision is asked to contact the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office through their tipline at 320-983-8346. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers MN at their website.
