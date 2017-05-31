DONATE

Do You Know How To Spell Beautiful?

Haydee Clotter
May. 31 2017
When you don’t know how to spell a certain word some people turn to Google.

America’s Most Misspelled Words. Courtesy: Google Trends

Google Trends released a map of America’s most misspelled words and Minnesota’s top searched “how to spell” word for 2017 is beautiful.

California’s top misspelled word was also beautiful.

Some of the misspelled words range from liar to supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

 

 

