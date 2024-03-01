DNR Urges Safety During Late-Ice Season on MN Lakes

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It has been a deadly winter this season, where at least four people have died after falling through the ice on Minnesota bodies of water. While some lakes are now largely ice-free, people are still ice fishing on others, particularly those in the north.

The late-ice season can be very dangerous, and in recent days, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers have received numerous reports of vehicles falling through thin ice. The DNR says no matter how people choose to drive on the ice, they should check the thickness frequently.

If a vehicle does plunge through the ice, it’s best to escape quickly and through the side windows, as the doors might be held shut due to water pressure. The DNR also advises always having safety gear with you if you choose to go out onto the ice.

“One thing you can have is ice picks. Those are important, everyone in the vehicle should have their own pair of ice picks to help themselves get out of the water, on the ice, if a vehicle does go through,” explained conservation officer Arnaud Kpachavi. And then having flotation inside the vehicle, not actually being worn by people, but having it inside the vehicle so it’s available if a vehicle does break through and people are stuck in the water and unable to get out.”

If a vehicle breaks through the ice, state statute requires the owner of the vehicle to report that date and circumstances surrounding the submergence to the sheriff of that county within 48 hours.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today