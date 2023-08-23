DNR Stocks Fish Pond at Minnesota State Fair Ahead of 2023 Opening

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There may be new attractions at this year’s Minnesota State Fair, but one returning favorite just stocked up ahead of Thursday’s opening.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ fish pond and tanks were stocked with about three dozen fish species on Tuesday. The fish pond is one of the most popular attractions at the Minnesota State Fair and comes back year after year.

The exhibit began in 1905 and displays fish that fairgoers may see across the land of 10,000 lakes, whether they’re from Minnesota or just visiting.

“The people of Minnesota have decided it’s a big deal,” said Genevieve Furtner, DNR Hatchery Manager. “This is a tradition that goes back many, many, many years, and people really love coming every year and seeing the fish. I am just happy to be able to be part of this story – I really love being able to walk around and watch the people be able to see these fish that they might not otherwise see in their day-to-day life.”

Some species visitors can find in the fish pond this year include redhorse and the longnose gar.

