DNR Starts “My MN Outdoor Adventure” Campaign to Promote Diversity

Launching the same day as the 2021 fishing opener, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources started “My MN Outdoor Adventure” to promote diversity in all outdoor activities. The initiative aims to help bring people from diverse backgrounds together using their outdoor stories, which can be submitted to the DNR to be shared on social media.

