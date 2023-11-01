DNR Sets Winter Walleye Fishing Regulations for Upper Red Lake, Mille Lacs Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set winter walleye fishing regulations for Upper Red Lake and Mille Lacs Lake.

The walleye limit for Upper Red Lake will decrease from the five allowed during open water season to four this winter, while the Mille Lacs Lake walleye limit will remain at one.

Effective Wednesday, Nov. 1, anglers fishing on the state waters of Upper Red Lake can keep up to four walleye with one longer than 17 inches. For Mille Lacs Lake, beginning Friday, Dec. 1, anglers can keep one walleye 21-23 inches long or one longer than 28 inches.

The DNR sets winter regulations for these lakes after completion of annual fall population assessments. State fisheries officials say fall netting assessment on both lakes suggest these harvest levels will keep walleye populations sustainable and healthy.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today