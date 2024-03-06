Lakeland PBS

DNR Says Minnesota Moose Population Has Remained Relatively Stable

Lakeland News — Mar. 6 2024

Minnesota’s moose population has remained relatively stable for nearly a decade, according to results from a 2024 Minnesota Department of Natural Resources survey.

The most recent DNR population estimate is approximately 3,470 animals. Results continue to suggest that after a steep decline from a population estimate of approximately 8,000 in 2009, Minnesota’s moose population appears to have stabilized and has fluctuated around 3,700 animals in recent years.

“Relatively speaking, it’s good news,” said DNR Wildlife Research Manager Seth Goreham. “What we’re seeing is that population appears to be stabilizing, like I said, around that 3,700 mark after a steep decline from the mid-2000s. So long-term trends means the population is still at risk. But what we’re seeing here is that that decline has slowed down and we seem to be fluctuating around a semi-stable number.”

Climate change, parasites, and predator impacts on calf survival all play a part in the long-term survival of the moose population. The survey can be found on the DNR website.

