Lakeland PBS

DNR Highlights Efforts to Combat CWD

Luke Schmitz — Nov. 5 2019

The Minnesota DNR is highlighting their response the chronic wasting disease.

The DNR initiated a three-prong approach to combat the spread of CWD earlier this year. According to the news release, the DNR is “reducing deer densities; banning people from feeding deer in some areas to reduce this human-facilitated contact between deer; and restricting deer carcass movements.”

CWD is a neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose. It is spread through an animal’s saliva, urine, blood, feces, antler velvet, or carcass. According to the news release, there is no vaccine or treatment for the disease. Since 2002, the DNR tested over 72,000 wild deer in Minnesota. 54 of those deer tested positive for CWD.

Efforts from the state government have also been present. Minnesota lawmakers approved $1.87 million from the state’s general tax fund and $2.85 from the state’s Game and Fish Fund to the DNR’s approach.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen thanked Governor Tim Walz and the Legislature for the assistance. “Stopping the spread of CWD is a high priority for the DNR, and we can’t accomplish that without adequate funding,” she said. The money will go towards testing the deer for the disease and the costs of staffing.

Firearms deer-opener begins Saturday morning. The DNR encourages hunters to stay aware of regulations and information surrounding CWD in Minnesota. More information can be found at mndnr.gov/cwd.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Luke Schmitz

By — Luke Schmitz

Related Posts

Accurate Count Matters For 2020 Census

Water Sample Reveals Zebra Mussel Larvae in Ten Mile Lake in Cass County

Crow Wing County Landfill To Provide Free Disposal Of Deer Carcasses To Prevent The Spread Of CWD

Deer Spotlight Surveys To Be Conducted By Bemidji State Students

Latest Stories

Two Chief Officers Appointed at Tri-County Health Care

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

Vehicle Runs Off Roadway, Completely Submerged In Mississippi River

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

After Three Years Little Falls Family Of Slain Man Ask For Answers

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

Education Grant Applications Now Open For High School Students

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Volleyball Ends Season With Loss To B-B-E

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.