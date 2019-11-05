DNR Highlights Efforts to Combat CWD

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota DNR is highlighting their response the chronic wasting disease.

The DNR initiated a three-prong approach to combat the spread of CWD earlier this year. According to the news release, the DNR is “reducing deer densities; banning people from feeding deer in some areas to reduce this human-facilitated contact between deer; and restricting deer carcass movements.”

CWD is a neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose. It is spread through an animal’s saliva, urine, blood, feces, antler velvet, or carcass. According to the news release, there is no vaccine or treatment for the disease. Since 2002, the DNR tested over 72,000 wild deer in Minnesota. 54 of those deer tested positive for CWD.

Efforts from the state government have also been present. Minnesota lawmakers approved $1.87 million from the state’s general tax fund and $2.85 from the state’s Game and Fish Fund to the DNR’s approach.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen thanked Governor Tim Walz and the Legislature for the assistance. “Stopping the spread of CWD is a high priority for the DNR, and we can’t accomplish that without adequate funding,” she said. The money will go towards testing the deer for the disease and the costs of staffing.

Firearms deer-opener begins Saturday morning. The DNR encourages hunters to stay aware of regulations and information surrounding CWD in Minnesota. More information can be found at mndnr.gov/cwd.

