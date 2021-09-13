Dirt Bike Crash Results in Injuries Near Pine River

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 54-year old man was seriously injured after he lost control of his dirt bike on Saturday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the report came in around 12:39 PM Saturday, September 11 of a serious dirt bike crash on the Sno-Way 1 Recreation Trail in Bungo Township, near Pine River and the Spider Lake Recreational Area.

When deputies arrived on scene, the 54-year old man of Loretto, MN was located and emergency treatment and pain management was initiated.

According to the release, the investigation found the male was riding northbound on the Snow-Way 1 trail when he lost control on a rocky and washed-out section of trail, causing him to crash.

The victim was transported to a nearby landing zone and transported via helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries according to the release.

