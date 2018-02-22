Dick’s Sporting Goods in Baxter Celebrates Grand Opening

The last brand name store in a chain of new retail stores in Baxter will have their grand opening tomorrow. Dick’s Sporting Goods will have their grand opening event starting tomorrow and running through the weekend.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. til 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as well as 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. There will be special prizes and deals to the first 100 people on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a special appearance by Minnesota Viking’s tight end, Kyle Rudolph on Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m.

City leaders are excited to welcome the new store located just off of Highway 371 next door to the new TJ Maxx, Petsmart and Ulta Beauty stores. Baxter city administrator Brad Chapulis shares his thought on the new retailer in town.