Detroit Lakes Man Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison For Distributing Methamphetamine

A Detroit Lakes man was sentenced To 11 years in prison yesterday by the U.S District court of Minnesota for distributing methamphetamine. Eric Ryan Bergstrom, 38 years old, pleaded guilty of intent to distribute on December 17th of last year and was officially sentenced yesterday afternoon.

According to the defendant’s guilty plea and documents filed in court, in July of 2019, law enforcement learned that the defendant was bringing large quantities of methamphetamine to the White Earth Reservation. On August 11, 2019, law enforcement installed a tracking device on Bergstrom’s vehicle.

Approximately one week later, Bergstrom was located at a residence near Wadena, Minnesota, where he was attempting to dismantle the tracking device. Law enforcement responded to the residence and took Bergstrom into custody.

Following the arrest, law enforcement recovered three grams of methamphetamine on the defendant and approximately seven ounces of methamphetamine hidden in the backseat of his vehicle.

