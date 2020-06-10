Lakeland PBS

Detroit Lakes Man Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison For Distributing Methamphetamine

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 10 2020

A Detroit Lakes man was sentenced To 11 years in prison yesterday by the U.S District court of Minnesota for distributing methamphetamine. Eric Ryan Bergstrom, 38 years old, pleaded guilty of intent to distribute on December 17th of last year and was officially sentenced yesterday afternoon.

According to the defendant’s guilty plea and documents filed in court, in July of 2019, law enforcement learned that the defendant was bringing large quantities of methamphetamine to the White Earth Reservation. On August 11, 2019, law enforcement installed a tracking device on Bergstrom’s vehicle.

Approximately one week later, Bergstrom was located at a residence near Wadena, Minnesota, where he was attempting to dismantle the tracking device. Law enforcement responded to the residence and took Bergstrom into custody.

Following the arrest, law enforcement recovered three grams of methamphetamine on the defendant and approximately seven ounces of methamphetamine hidden in the backseat of his vehicle.

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Sheriff’s Office And FBI Arrest Man In Pequot Lakes On Drug And Weapon Charges

Squaw Lake Man Sentenced To 175 Months In Prison On Meth Charges

Latest Stories

2 New COVID-19 Related Deaths In Crow Wing

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Skid Loader Accident Near Buckman

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Redby Run-Off Election Scheduled for July 15th

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

BSU Men's Basketball Hosting Virtual Summer Camps

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Turf Being Put in Place on Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.